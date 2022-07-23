New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.20

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

New Gold stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in New Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in New Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 48,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

