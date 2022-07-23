New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Position Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

