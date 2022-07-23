Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC opened at $16.76 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

