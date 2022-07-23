Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

NTRS opened at $97.40 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

