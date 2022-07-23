Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NTRS opened at $97.40 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.
Institutional Trading of Northern Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
