Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $454.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $451.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

