NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 266,594 shares changing hands.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.47.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
