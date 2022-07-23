NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 266,594 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.47.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

