NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NRG opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

