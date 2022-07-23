Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

