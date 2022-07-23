NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

