Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

