OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.28.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.60.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,984.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

