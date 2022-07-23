ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. CWM LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.