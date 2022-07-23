Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
About Opsens
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
See Also
