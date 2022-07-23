O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $721.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $688.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

