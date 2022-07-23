Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.18

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.18 and traded as high as $173.07. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 807 shares.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57.

Orient Overseas (International) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

