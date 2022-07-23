Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$936.55 million and a PE ratio of -191.43. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.33 and a 1 year high of C$5.02.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.0400774 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$29,040. Also, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Insiders have bought a total of 74,200 shares of company stock worth $202,631 in the last three months.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

