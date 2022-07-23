PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Analysis

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.56% 14.81% 5.33% Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16%

Risk & Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 7 10 0 2.59 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $25.94, suggesting a potential upside of 138.21%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,442.06%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 1.85 $216.08 million $0.71 15.34 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.55 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and POS app; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.