Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 161,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

