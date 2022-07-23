Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$46.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

PLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.05 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$101.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.13 million. Analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

