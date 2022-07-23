Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.74 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

