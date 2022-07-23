Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

