Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

