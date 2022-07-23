Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.