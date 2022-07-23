Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

