Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

