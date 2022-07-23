Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

