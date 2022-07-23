Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48,344.80

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £483.45 ($577.94) and traded as high as £488 ($583.38). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £486.50 ($581.59), with a volume of 5,046 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of £483.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £490.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.24.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets Trust

About Personal Assets Trust

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £483.15 ($577.59) per share, for a total transaction of £241,575 ($288,792.59).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

