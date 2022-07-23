PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

