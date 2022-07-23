Piper Sandler Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.