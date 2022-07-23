Piper Sandler Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $320.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

ESS stock opened at $273.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day moving average is $311.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.