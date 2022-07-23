Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.05.

PAA opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

