Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.74. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

