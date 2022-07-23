Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
