Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $52.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 728,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

