Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.2 %

POWI opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

