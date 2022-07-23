PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

