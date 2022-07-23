Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Set at $134.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.54.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

