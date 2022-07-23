ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

