Provident Trust Co. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Provident Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,056.4% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

