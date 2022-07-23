PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.38.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.2 %

PTC opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.