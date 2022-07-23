Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

