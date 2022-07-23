Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

