Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Financial Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.01 $326.60 million $1.68 6.79 Pzena Investment Management $199.33 million 2.54 $18.68 million $0.92 7.43

Profitability

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CI Financial and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.56% 40.37% 7.91% Pzena Investment Management 8.39% 11.72% 7.56%

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CI Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pzena Investment Management pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI Financial and Pzena Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.91%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

CI Financial beats Pzena Investment Management on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Pzena Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.