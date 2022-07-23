Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

