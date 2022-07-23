Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

