Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.56 million during the quarter.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

MMX stock opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$767.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.