Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Textainer Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGH. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,065,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,567,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

