Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

