Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $27.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

ALB stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

