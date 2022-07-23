QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.92.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.73.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 254,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 194.8% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 760.1% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

